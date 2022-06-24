Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

