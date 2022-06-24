Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $147,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $158.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $429.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

