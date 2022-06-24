Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.