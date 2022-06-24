Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $124,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.