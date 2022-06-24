Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.