Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,915 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

