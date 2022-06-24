Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.88.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.