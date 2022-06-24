Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

