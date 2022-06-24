MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,088 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,670 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

