Stonnington Group LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

