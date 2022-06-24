Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.93. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

