Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $284.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.