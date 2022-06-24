iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

