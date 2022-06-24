Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 6.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of FedEx worth $70,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.11. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

