The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 298,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

