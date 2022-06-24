InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of ABT opened at $106.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

