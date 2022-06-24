Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

