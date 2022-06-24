Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

