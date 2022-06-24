Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

