Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $316.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

