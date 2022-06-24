InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 353 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

