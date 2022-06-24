Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

NYSE UNP opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.