First Command Bank Purchases 6,204 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 301.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.1% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

NYSE AXP opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.