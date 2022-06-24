Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 40,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,147,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $559.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

