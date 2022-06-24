Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

