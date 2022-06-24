Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 6,190 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

