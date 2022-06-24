Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 38.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 393,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

