Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.98. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

