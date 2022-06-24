YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.73. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

