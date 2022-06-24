Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,576.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.