Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 88 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $316.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.94. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

