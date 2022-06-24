FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $295.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.80.

FDX stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 234.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $463,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

