InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $3.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

