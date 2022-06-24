InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $189.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.