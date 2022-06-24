First Command Bank Sells 1,262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

