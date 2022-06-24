Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 45,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

