Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $82.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

