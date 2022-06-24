McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 78,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 30,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.92 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

