Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

