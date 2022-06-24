Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 30,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

