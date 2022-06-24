Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average of $182.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

