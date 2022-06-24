Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 1,898 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,620 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $376.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.64 and its 200 day moving average is $465.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

