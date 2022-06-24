Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

