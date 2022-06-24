Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

LOW opened at $176.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

