Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

