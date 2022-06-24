Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

