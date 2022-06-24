Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 13.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 70,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average is $192.56.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

