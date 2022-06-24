3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
MMM opened at $130.15 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
