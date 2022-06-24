YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,078 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

