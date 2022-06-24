Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 295 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

